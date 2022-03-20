Ivo Pinto and his enduring love affair with Norwich City

Retro

Norwich City will always be Ivo Pinto’s football love.

The experienced right back is now with the seventh different club of his career, after joining Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard on loan this season.

But his three year stint at Carrow Road is still a personal career highlight, after realising his dream to play in the Premier League and be part of the first Championship title win under Daniel Farke.

Max Aarons’ emergence effectively sealed the end of his time in Norfolk, but Pinto has nothing but fond memories.

“The club is a beautiful club across all aspects and I have the best memories in football from my time in Norwich,” he said. “I love the club to this day and to play for the club is something that I will always cherish.

"Norwich opened the door for me to play in the Premier League and I will always be thankful. It really was a dream come true and I said this in my first interview at the club.

“I have to say that I also enjoyed my time playing for the club in the Championship too because it is a very competitive league with lots of games.

“I worked under Alex Neil and Daniel Farke, who were both very similar in my opinion. Both of them wanted to play football the right way and dominate possession but could also be pragmatic when they needed to be, too.

“Their expectations were clear on us as players and it is no surprise that both of them were successful during their time in charge of Norwich. Both of them are good managers and I enjoyed my time with them.”

The Portuguese full back returned to former club Dinamo Zagreb as a free agent on a three year deal in 2019, but has spent time back in his homeland and now Holland during a series of loan stints.

Pinto is out of contract this summer and enjoying the challenge of keeping Sittard in the Dutch top flight.

“The league is full of attacking teams who like to play offensive football. There are lots of goals in games, rapid transitions and the game is based on attack,” he said, in an interview for the World Football Index site. “The fans do not tend to mind if you concede goals as long as you win the game.

"Beautiful football rather than rigid football is what the fans want to see and the league has many top footballers.

“I was asked to play at centre back in a couple of games which was a new experience for me as a right back.

“To be honest, I thought that I did well and I actually enjoyed my experience of central defence.

“I always want to help the team and to be able to win points for the team in that position meant a lot.

“It is not usually the case that you can learn and adapt to a totally new position at 32 but I am happy with how I was able to learn quickly. It can only be positive for me going forward.”

Pinto often talked about his international ambitions during his time at Norwich but after representing his country at every age group level that senior call up never came. Yet.

“I will always be happy with my involvement regardless of whether I get a senior cap or not because to have played at youth level and been in the senior squad was a pleasure,” he said. “Training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and many other top players was an education for me. Their reading of the game is scarily quick and marks them out as being the world-class players they are.

“We had a special group under Fernando Santos, as was shown when we won the European Championships in 2016. I was in his first squad when he took over as manager and I was a supporter in training as well as being a player.

“To share the pitch, the cafeteria, the hotel and the team bus with players of that magnitude was special and those memories will stay with me forever.

“I have only beautiful memories of my time with the national team. To play for my country and represent the flag and my people is the ultimate honour.

“It was another dream of mine as a boy and although I have not been capped at senior level, I will never give up. I know how hard it will be for me because we have the best right back in the world at the moment in Joao Cancelo, and very good back ups such as Ricardo Pereria and Cedric Soares.”