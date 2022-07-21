Sorensen embracing City midfield battle

Interview

Jacob Sorensen is relishing Norwich City's midfield battle and believes the ball is in his court to prove to Dean Smith why he should be starting the Championship season.

The Canaries have added Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara to their midfield mix this summer, with the Newcastle loanee rivalling Sorensen for the defensive midfield spot in Smith's starting XI.

An injury for the 27-year-old is likely to rule him out until at least the end of August, meaning the Danish midfielder is likely to be handed a starting berth in City's opening run of matches in the Championship.

Sorensen is ready for the tussle and believes that competition will only spur him on as a player and improve the club's chance of success in the upcoming campaign.

"You have to prove that you want to play," Sorensen said after City's 3-1 victory over Cambridge. "That doesn't happen only in the games but also on the training ground.

"When you are at Norwich, it is a big club, so it is normal that there is competition. It's not about me at all. If they are signing midfielders, then that is only a good thing for the football club.

"I see myself as a patient person, and it is up to yourself. You have to take your chance when you get it. I got the chance last season in the Premier League but then I got injured.

"I would say it is up to myself to show that I am good enough to play."

Sorensen has played in a multitude of positions for City since joining the club from Esbjerg in 2020, including at central defence and left back.

Jacob Sorensen is hoping to make an opportunity for himself in Norwich City's midfield. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Dane favours a number six midfield role but is content with wearing the versatility tag at Carrow Road.

"I will play wherever the gaffer puts me," Sorensen said. "Everyone wants to play. That's the good thing about the team, we're all pushing each other and then we will see who is the first XI at Cardiff.

"There is plenty of players fighting for places but there is also a good spirit in the dressing room. We are all mates but when we go out then we compete and that is how it should be."