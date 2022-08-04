Would Norwich City benefit from potential James Maddison move?

James Maddison is being heavily linked with a move away from Leicester - and Norwich City would be in for a multi-million-pound windfall if he departs the Foxes this summer.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of two bids from Newcastle United, the most recent being rebuffed for around £50million, according to various reports.

Leicester reportedly value the England international closer to £60m, with the clubs apart in their valuation of the attacking midfielder.

Maddison left Carrow Road to join the East Midlands club for a then club-record fee back in 2018, and negotiated a series of clauses into the deal.

One of them is a 15pc sell-on of profit, with Maddison reportedly departing Carrow Road for a fee of £24m. Any departure would see Norwich receive a significant boost to their finances this summer.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin de Bruyne created more chances in the Premier League last season than Maddison, who enjoyed an incredibly productive campaign with the Foxes.

In 53 appearances in all competitions, Maddison scored 18 goals and recorded 12 assists.

Newcastle are now weighing up whether to return with another offer for Maddison, who would eclipse the signing of Joelinton as their club record arrival should a deal be struck to take him to Tyneside.

James Maddison was sold to Leicester City in the summer of 2018 after impressing at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to avoid further disruption to his first-team squad and has said that Maddison 'is not for sale'.

"There is obviously, within the club, a financial situation which isn't ideal in terms of wanting to do business. It doesn't mean we will be exploited and we don't want to be losing our best players.

“With James, he is looking the best he has in my time here. His level of confidence, physicality and a player of that talent – there will be interest. He is a joy to work with," Rodgers told the Guardian.

"I love him as a young guy, seeing him grow from when I first came in to a 25-year-old father; seeing him change in life and his football life. He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him.”