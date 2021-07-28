Cameroon international not a target in City's pursuit of defensive options

Video

Published: 4:56 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM July 28, 2021

Nantes defender Jean-Charles Castelletto is the latest name to be linked in Norwich City's search for a central defender.

The Cameroonian international has reportedly been the subject of an enquiry from the Canaries and Spanish side Celta Vigo as they both look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Castelletto is said to be available this summer for around £3million as French clubs continue to deal with the effects of a collapsed TV deal and the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwich have already utilised the French market this summer, bringing in experienced midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice for a deal worth an initial £3.5m

Foot Mercato are reporting that both clubs have made tentative approaches to the 26-year-old's representatives, with a host of European clubs also monitoring his situation.

That is understood to be wide of the mark, with the Canaries considering their options after failing to land Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. City saw one bid worth in the region of £10m rejected for the Norwegian international in May. He has since joined fellow Premier League newboys Brentford.

Their priorities in the market have shifted, with the club believing Andrew Omobamidele has the ability to become a credible top-flight option next season. The Irish youth international will be handed a chance to stake his claim throughout pre-season.

Any signing in that area of the pitch would have to be an upgrade on their current frontline options. City do possess an extra Premier League loan spot to play with and it is thought that route could be the preferred option as they look for permanent recruits in other areas of the pitch.

If an option that represented a step up didn't present itself before August 31, City would be prepared to head into the Premier League season with their current centre-back options of Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Christoph Zimmermann and Omobamidele.

🚨 Info : Norwich et le Celta Vigo s'intéressent à Jean-Charles Castelletto 🇨🇲. Simple prise de renseignements pour le moment. Nantes réclame entre 2M€ et 3M€ pour son défenseur central.https://t.co/WO0PuI5xrU — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 28, 2021

Farke has trialled using a 3-4-2-1 formation in pre-season that has seen Jacob Sorensen deployed as a central defender. That is one of the systems being considered by City's boss as they continue their preparations for the new season.

Stuart Webber revealed last week that City would be prepared to wait on their top targets beyond the opening match of the season against Liverpool. The market has slowed down again after a flurry of activity at the start of the month.

City are also in the market for a left-back, a central midfielder, a winger and striker before the deadline next month.