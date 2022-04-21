Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with French winger

Norwich City are interested in signing Zulte-Waregem winger Jean-Luc Dompe this summer, according to reports in Belgium.

The 26-year-old is a former French U20 international currently plying his trade in the top-flight of Belgium.

Zulte Waregem dreigt smaakmaker kwijt te raken: interesse uit Engeland wakkert aan https://t.co/mmF0clsUV4 #zultewaregem #jpl — voetbalkrant.com (@voetbalkrant) April 21, 2022

Dompe has impressed in a Zulte-Waregem side that has underperformed this season and finds itself in 17th place in the Pro League.

Predominantly a left-winger, Dompe has recorded an eye-watering 14 assists for his team this season. That figure has reportedly seen him attract interest from England, with Norwich joined by Bristol City in the pursuit of his services in the upcoming transfer window.

Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant is reporting that Norwich have even opened dialogue with his representatives ahead of a potential summer move.

Dompe has just a year remaining on his contract and has played in Belgium since the 2015-16 season when he left Valenciennes in France to join newly-promoted Sint-Truiden.

He has also played for Standard Liege and Genk before joining Zulte-Waregem in 2020.

No player has recorded a higher amount of assists in the Pro League this season than Dompe, who has managed to do in a team that has been fighting against relegation.

Dompe also ranks highly for crosses per 90 and has recorded the fourth-highest amount of dribbles in the division, with a higher accuracy percentage than those ahead of him.

The report suggests that Dompe isn't looking to renew his contract at the Regenboogstadion and could move on this summer.

Recruitment meetings between City boss Dean Smith, Craig Shakespeare, Stuart Webber and Neil Adams ahead of the summer have already taken place as they begin to plot what the upcoming window will look like.