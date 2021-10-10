Ex-City chief linked with role in proposed Derby takeover

Published: 1:40 PM October 10, 2021

Former Norwich City chief executive Jez Moxey has been linked with a move to Derby County as part of a proposed takeover. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jez Moxey is reportedly set for a role in a proposed takeover of struggling Championship side Derby County.

The Rams are in search of new owners after Mel Morris failed in his own efforts to sell the Midlands club before his stewardship came to an end after they were plunged into administration last month.

Derby were hit with a 12 point deduction and sit rooted to the foot of the Championship table, with more punishments to come after they were found to have breached the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

Outgoing Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been linked with a move for the Championship club, but the Sun report that the ex-Norwich City chief executive is one of two parties leading the race.

Moxey, who has been on the board at League One side Burton Albion since his City departure in 2017, is being eyed for a top job at Pride Park should a big consortium consisting of American and local cash complete a takeover of Derby, reports the Sun.

The story states that Moxey would be willing to swap clubs if the group put in the biggest bid but faces competition from former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, who is keen on striking a deal that would start at a reported £25million for the Rams.

Evans sold City's rivals to an American consortium named called Gamechanger 20 Ltd earlier this year and owns a 5% stake in that company. The Sun suggests he would have little problem passing the EFL's tests after his 14-year reign at Portman Road.

Moxey joined Norwich as David McNally's replacement in 2016 after overseeing the transition of ownership at Wolves.

Moxey lasted just six months at Norwich City before resigning. Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His failure to consult with fan groups, a breakdown in relations with senior figures at the club and criticism over various decisions saw him last just six months at Carrow Road before opting to resign in January.

Former City chairman Ed Balls has subsequently admitted appointing Moxey, who was recommended to the Canaries by a headhunting agency, was a mistake and said that the former Wolves chief 'didn't fit in culturally' at the club.

Moxey's departure and the sacking of Alex Neil contributed to a change in structure, with Norwich adopting a sporting director and head coach model designed to shift the onus away from omnipotent positions to a more even power structure.

