City keeper signs new deal

Scottish keeper Jon McCracken has signed a new longer term deal at Norwich City.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries, has extended his stay until 2024.

His current Carrow Road contract was due to expire this summer.

McCracken originally moved south from Hamilton when former Accies' boss Alex Neil was in charge of the Canaries in 2016. The shot stopper has been a regular at development level, and did make three Football League Trophy appearances last season.

“Obviously I’m delighted,” he said, speaking to the club's official site. “As soon as there was any talk, I was keen to get it done. I’m buzzing to get it and hopefully it will be another good two and a half years.

“It’s coming up to six seasons (since joining the club). I’ve been through the ranks with the Under-18s, under-23s and the first-team.

“I’m loving it, it’s great and it’s good to see the many lads before me who have made it as professionals. Hopefully I can follow them and keep up that path into the first-team squad.

“The club gives you loads of help behind the scenes with the physios, who are top. It’s a great category one academy.

“It’s hard being out for a season, but the club help you with every aspect. Credit to them for giving you the support that you need.

“I’m forever grateful to all the coaches I’ve had throughout my journey here. A lot have come and gone but it’s been great. It’s a really close family at the club. Everyone knows everyone.

“When the gaffer (Dean Smith) and Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) came in, results picked up and then there were a few tough games against great opponents who, on their day, most teams would struggle against to beat.

“Coming into the crunch time of the season, hopefully the boys can get the results we need to stay in the league. That’s the objective everyone wants.

“Personally, to get games is important, it’s massive, whether it’s for the 23s or going on loan in the summer and seeing what happens.”

The likes of Archie Mair, Dan Barden and Michael McGovern all signed longer term deals with the club over the past 12 months.

City also recruited Angus Gunn ahead of their Premier League return to compete with experienced first choice Tim Krul.