City keeper training with Southend

News

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken is training with National League outfit Southend United.

The 22-year-old has joined the Essex side on a trial ahead of a potential move to Roots Hall and will train with Kevin Maher's side this week.

Norwich do send their goalkeepers out to EFL clubs ahead of potential loan moves for both parties to get a feel for each other before committing to an agreement.

The Scotland youth international signed a new long-term deal at Norwich in March after joining the club from Hamilton back in 2016.

McCracken was regarded as the fourth-choice keeper at Norwich last season and is understood to be keen to head on loan in order to gain some consistent first-team experience.

Speaking about McCracken joining up with his group, boss Maher told the Southend News: “We’ve got Jon McCracken from Norwich training with us this week.

“We can have a look at him and he can have a look at us.

“There might be something we can do moving forward.“