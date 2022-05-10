Rowe's message to City colleagues ahead of final fixtures

Interview

Norwich City's players need to turn their words into actions on the pitch as they seek to finish the season by providing optimism for supporters, according to young winger Jon Rowe.

The Canaries travel to Leicester City tomorrow in their penultimate away game of the season searching for a performance to ease the criticism they have received since their relegation was confirmed.

Rowe has been a rare bright spot in another dark top-flight campaign for City but is yet to make his first start for the club despite some bright cameos from the bench.

The teenager was promoted to the senior set-up under head coach Dean Smith, who was impressed by his performances for City's U23 side before Christmas. Rowe has since made 11 appearances in the Premier League.

Although there is little for Norwich to play for in the final three matches beyond leapfrogging Watford and the extra competition money that would arrive as a result, Rowe is hoping City's squad can turn their words in recent weeks into positive actions on the pitch whilst providing fans with reasons for optimism ahead of next season.

“I think it is a tough time for all of us at the moment as a club: the fans, the staff, the players. It is not the ideal situation to be in at all. I think that it is unacceptable that we have got to this point, but all we can do is focus on the future and look forward to what we can control. What is done, is done, that is the past.

“We have got to make ourselves better for whatever we face and we come up against Leicester on Wednesday and the team will be looking to change our ways, " the winger told City's official channels.

“I just think it is all about our pride and decorum. We need to let the fans know that we are still fighting for this club and to keep our dignity about us. Make sure that we give our all out on the pitch. I think we are all capable of doing that. We just have to show that on the pitch now. The time for talking is done. It has long gone. It is about making our words into action.”