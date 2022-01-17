WATCH: Rowe nets spectacular individual goal as U23s tee up cup decider

Video

Jonathan Rowe has impressed Norwich City boss Dean Smith since his arrival at the club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jon Rowe gave Norwich City boss Dean Smith some food for thought as he netted a spectacular opening goal in the U23s 3-1 Premier League Cup win over Reading.

The winger, who has been a regular member of Smith's Premier League squad in the last month, was back with Alan Neilson's men and got himself on the scoresheet in Monday's fixture.

24 minutes into the cup contest against the Royals, City's talented young winger picked the ball up just outside his own penalty area before surging forward and slotting the ball confidently past Harvey Collins and into the net.

Rowe made his senior debut for Norwich in the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on December 28 amid the Canaries injury and Covid crisis. Speaking after the game, Smith identified him as a player with a big future at the club.

“He has got a bit about him,” Smith said. “He has done well at 23s level and he has been in and around the first team group of late training and also done really well. We have been pleased with his development. But I am not sure he is Premier League ready at the minute for a relegation battle.

“His debut was probably the most pleasing thing about the game, and getting some minutes. Would I have wanted to put him on at 3-0 down, away to Crystal Palace, for his Premier League debut? No, is the answer. But I feel this lad is going to have a really good future at this football club.

"It was not right to put him on in that situation and now, of course, he counts as one of the 13 fit players, in terms of the Premier League advice when it comes to trying to play games during this period.”

A brace from Flynn Clarke in the second half was enough to set up a Valentine's Day decider for City's youngsters against Charlton Athletic, where a win would be enough to progress to the knock out stages of the competition.

Goalkeeper Archie Mair started the game after being recalled from his loan at Lincoln City earlier this month.

- You can watch Jon Rowe's stunning individual goal against Reading via the video above