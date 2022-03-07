Rowe a man on a mission for first City start

Interview

Jonathan Rowe has his target set on a Norwich City start after bursting onto the scene. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jonathan Rowe is proving to be a shining light in the storm of Norwich City's current Premier League struggles.

Three months ago, the 18-year-old hadn't made his senior debut but was freely scoring and impressing with the Canaries U23 side.

Dean Smith took note of his work with the young Canaries and offered him an opportunity to train alongside the first-team squad. Rowe has since become the youngest player since Darren Eadie to play for the club in the top-flight.

Rowe believes Smith's arrival at the club marked the start of a fresh opportunity to showcase his ability, a chance he has since snatched with both hands.

"I felt like Dean Smith coming in was a very big opportunity, not just for me but for all the players.

"I felt like I really took that opportunity because I saw it as a new beginning and a chance to show somebody new what I was capable of.

"I stepped it up a notch and I scored in the first game he and Craig Shakespeare watched when we played Charlton Athletic.

"I performed well in that game and from there he monitored my progress and I kept scoring, kept playing well and stayed consistent. That got me the opportunity to move across to the first team," Rowe told OTBC.

The winger, originally from London, has worked his way above Todd Cantwell, who later left on loan to Bournemouth, and Christos Tzolis in the pecking order. Rowe has featured in the last nine matchday squads in the league.

Jonathan Rowe of Norwich and Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford tussle over getting the ball back into play during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/03/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After a positive cameo against Liverpool at Anfield where he forced Alisson into an excellent save to prevent the game from going into extra time and impressing on Saturday where he teed up Teemu Pukki to score late on against Brentford, Rowe has his sights set on his next target.

"I have dreamt of many different outcomes, but I will never know what is actually going to happen," Rowe said.

"I can only trust that it is going to happen sooner rather than later.

"I am pushing for a start at the moment and I feel with more minutes, more opportunities will come in front of goal. That is where I will get to show my class of being clinical in front of goal."

