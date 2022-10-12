City defender signs new deal

News

Jonathan Tomkinson has signed a new contract at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson has signed a new deal with the club.

The American youth international has put pen to paper on a new contract until 2025, with the Canaries retaining an option to extend it by a further year.

Tomkinson, who was City's U23 captain last season, has been integrated into the first team set up and made appearances in the Carabao Cup and featured on the bench in the Championship.

Since the start of the Championship campaign, he has largely acted as an understudy behind Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele and Ben Gibson.

He was also heavily involved in City's pre-season campaign, playing as both a central defender and a right back.

The Texan-born defender joined Norwich in 2019 after trialling with West Brom and Ipswich. He has impressed throughout his time in the youth set-up at Colney.

For Tomkinson, the deal represents the start of his journey for first-team football and he refuses to get complacent.

“I’m really pleased, I think it’s a reflection of my hard work over the last year. I’m really happy to be presented with a new deal, and it’s time to kick on now," the 20-year-old told City's official channels.

“It’s really important [to play for the first-team], that’s a big part of my dream checked off, but I can’t be complacent. I want to keep playing more games and to keep fighting to get a spot in the team.

“It’s a really great environment to be a part of, the boys are all really welcoming and there’s not been a bad moment for me to be honest. They’re all willing to help me learn every day, I feel like it’s a place I can grow.”

Dean Smith believes that Tomkinson will flourish into a first-team centre back for the club in the future and is relishing the opportunity to continue coaching the young defender.

Jonathan Tomkinson has been promoted to Dean Smith's first team this season.

"We’re really pleased with Jon's development," City's boss said. "He’s now a fully-fledged member of our first team group and we’ve been really impressed with his qualities in training.

“He is yet to make his first league appearance for the club, but we were all impressed during his appearances in our cup fixtures against Birmingham City and AFC Bournemouth.

“He’s going to be a top centre-half for the football club and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with him.”