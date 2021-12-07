New deal for City defender

Video

Highly-rated Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson has signed a new longer term deal with the Premier League club.

The US youngster agreed a fresh contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until 2024. Tomkinson signed his first professional terms in 2020 and is now a regular at development level.

The central defender is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, but was part of Daniel Farke's pre-season plans.

“I was born and raised in America but playing in the Premier League is my dream,” he said, speaking to the club's official site. “If I can get that done here, I’ll be very happy. I’m a ball playing centre-back and that’s how I like to be, composed on the ball.

“It’s a long journey, but to have this as another milestone is fantastic for me and I’ll just keep looking to the next one.

“The staff have been fantastic for us. We get loads of meetings and analysis so I’m always learning every day. My team mates make sure I’m at my highest standards every time and I always have friends and family to support me as well off the pitch.

“It’s exciting, especially at under-23s level. We’re having a good season and we’re not that far off from the first-team. I have big ambitions and I want to be in there one day, so to be where we are right now is very exciting."

Tomkinson admits Andrew Omobamidele's meteoric rise is proving an inspiration.

“He’s a great example for us of what hard work and dedication can get you,” he said. “The club gives you those opportunities, we just have to be ready to take them when they come.”



