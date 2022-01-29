Hugill leaves West Brom ahead of reported Cardiff loan move

Video

Jordan Hugill's exit from West Brom has been confirmed, with reports suggesting the Norwich City striker is poised to join Cardiff for the remainder of the campaign.

The experienced striker signed for the Baggies in the summer but failed to find a consistent stream of goals during his time in the Midlands.

One goal in 20 appearances saw him fail to impress Valerien Ismael, with West Brom signing strikers Daryl Dike and Andy Carroll in the January transfer window.

Five months after making the move to the Hawthorns, he has now seen his loan cancelled by the Championship side.

Hugill won't be returning to Carrow Road however, with a move to Cardiff understood to be imminent. He will link up with former Canaries striker Steve Morison, who is the head coach at the Welsh club.

Millwall, who attempted to sign Hugill in the summer, also displayed interest in the striker this window as well as Hull prior to their takeover, but Cardiff have won the race to sign the 29-year-old.

City loan manager Andrew Hughes confirmed during an interview with the Pink Un last week that Hugill was feeling frustrated by his experience at West Brom.

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said he’s over the moon, let’s not kid ourselves," City's loans chief admitted. "Jordan is 29 years of age, he wants to play and he wants to score goals.

“He’s scored one goal, so he’s not scored enough, so there is an argument of whether we could recall him. Well, we’re not going to recall a striker that’s not in form.

“He knows that, he’s not stupid, he’s been around the game – but I will say is that he’s an absolutely top professional and he can’t do any more to look after himself on and off the pitch physically to be ready.

“I can’t control the West Brom manager’s decisions, he’s doing what he feels is best for the club and what is best to get West Brom promoted."

