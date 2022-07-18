Hugill's hard graft is paying off

Interview

Jordan Hugill has been in the goals during pre-season for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill has put the hard yards in to play his part in Norwich City’s Championship promotion push.

The powerful forward spent last season on loan at West Brom and then opening day league opponents Cardiff, with varying degrees of success, but wants to hang around and be part of Dean Smith’s crusade.

Hugill notched a brace of headed goals in the 3-0 friendly win against Marseille - added to another brace at Dereham in the opening warm up - and revealed afterwards the summer graft designed to convince Smith he is an asset.

“I feel really fit. I worked hard in the off season to get myself in the best possible shape and I feel as though it’s been paying off at the start of pre-season for me,” he said. “I’ve loved it and I love being here. It’s something that I was dying to get back into raring to go. Hopefully I can carry on doing that and see where it takes us for the season.

“It’s always good to get to know new people and the lads who have come in have been brilliant, so it’s nice to see old faces and be back playing with them, but the new faces are just as good as well.

“We’ll get more minutes in the tank, get the fitness up and make sure we’re ready for Cardiff.”

Hugill feasted on the type of service from wide areas in France, provided by Milot Rashica and Onel Hernandez, that underlined he could be a handful for any Championship defence.

“The crosses make it easy for me with the balls into the box," he said, in a club interview. "All I need to do is head down towards the goal. I’m delighted with the goals but the crosses make it for me. It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet, especially in pre-season to get yourself going for the season.

“More importantly, we’re working well as a team and that was the main aspect. We weren’t bothered about the result. It was more about getting things right that we’ve been working on.

“We’ve had a few really good games but it’s nice to come up against a good standard of players and test yourself against the best.

"These were a Champions League team and it’s nice to play against them."