Hugill up for the fight after City loan exit

Published: 3:00 PM August 30, 2021

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill caught the eye of former Barnsley and new West Brom chief Valerien Ismael last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill knows he still has a fight on his hands to play a leading role in West Brom’s Championship promotion charge.

The Canaries' ace moved to The Hawthorns on a season long loan last week in a quest for regular football, with Teemu Pukki blocking his path to the Canaries' first team.

Hugill had fallen further down the pecking order at Carrow Road with the summer signings of Josh Sargent, and wider attacking players Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis.

But the bustling frontman jumped at the chance to link up with Valerien Ismael’s Baggies to try and repeat last season's Championship title success.

Hugill made a winning debut on Saturday night as a late substitute in a stoppage time 1-0 win at Peterborough that maintained Albion’s impressive start to the new campaign.

But the former Preston and West Ham striker is taking nothing for granted as he bids to be Ismael’s leading man.

“You’ve got to have competition in a changing room. If you don’t have competition then you don’t have anything to push you to do better,” he said.

“I personally believe competition brings the best out in people and it certainly brings the best out in me.

“If you want to be a successful team then having competition for places is crucial.

“There are plenty of attacking players here with plenty of quality so I know I’ll need to work hard to force my way into the team.”

Ismael put on the charm offensive to entice Hugill to the West Midlands, after being impressed by the 29-year-old's displays in last season’s league and cup tussles against his former club Barnsley.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t get a good feeling from the club and from the manager,” said Hugill, speaking to Albion’s official site. “His style of management and the way he wants his team to play suits my style 100pc.

“I think that’s maybe why the boss looked at me as a potential option to come here because he remembers me from playing against his Barnsley side last year.

“It’s certainly nice to know he thinks my style suits the way he wants to play. It seems like a perfect fit.

“I know what will be expected of me and I’m excited to try and implement all of the gaffer’s ideas. It’s certainly an exciting way to play.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”