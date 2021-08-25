Hugill set for Championship loan move

Video

Published: 10:18 AM August 25, 2021

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is poised to sign for West Brom on a season long loan.

The 29-year-old is set to be unveiled as a Baggies' player after falling down the pecking order at Carrow Road and has departed Norfolk in search of extra game time this season.

Hugill signed for the Canaries from West Ham last summer but struggled to displace Teemu Pukki in the pecking order. He did produce some important contributions during their Championship triumph and is a popular member of City's dressing room.

Both City and Hugill were open to offers this summer, with West Brom agreeing a loan move for the experienced striker. It is understood there is no option for a permanent deal.



More to follow...