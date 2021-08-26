Connor Southwell: Hugill fulfilled his City role with distinction

Opinion

When Norwich City needed a proven Championship goalscorer, they knew Jordan Hugill was the man to call.

After bemoaning poor recruitment decisions during their last Premier League campaign, Stuart Webber was keen to arm Daniel Farke with all the necessary options to guide the Canaries back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Hugill had both goals and experience on his CV and arrived bang in form after an excellent season with a possession-based side in QPR.

Boasting an increased physicality, Championship know-how and the ability to offer another dimension, City gave the green light to sign Hugill and handed him the number nine shirt.

The focus was also on shifting the losing mentality in the dressing room that had set in after Project Restart. In Hugill and fellow Teessider Ben Gibson, they uncovered two cultural enablers who were popular and capable of dragging players through tough periods.

In an empty Carrow Road, Hugill could often be heard rallying the troops during his warm-up and celebrating at the final whistle irrespective of if he had minutes on the pitch or not.

If Teemu Pukki has impressed, Hugill was often the first man to congratulate him. Strikers are portrayed as being selfish operators, Hugill smashed that stereotype into pieces.

His contributions on the pitch were important. It was his last-minute penalty against Rotherham that really kick-started the Canaries' campaign. When Norwich needed to rely upon him, he never let them down. His two goals against Bristol City helped secure a valuable three points.

That is why Farke went to great lengths to praise him for his contribution off the pitch. He was somebody who has the ability to carry a dressing room with him.

But, given how Pukki performed, it would have been near on impossible for most strikers to work their way into the starting line-up. For Norwich's tactical system, the Finn is like a player built to perform within it.

Hugill found it tougher. He doesn't run in behind with the same intelligence as Pukki, he doesn't evade defenders in a similar way nor is his movement as sharp. But that isn't a criticism of the ex-Preston man.

He does terrorise defenders in a different way. Upon signing for Norwich, he admitted to enjoying a physical contest and his pressing is relentless. As an opposition defender, he would be a nightmare to play against.

City don't cross in the way Hugill may have liked. They didn't play to his strengths in a way that saw him succeed at Preston and he played under 700 minutes last season.

That is why a move to West Brom under Valerien Ismael is a perfect step for him at this stage of his career.

Despite his attributes, there are limitations to his game. Hugill himself would admit that. Norwich have recruited Josh Sargent and feel Adam Idah can be somewhat of a surprise weapon in the Premier League.

In that sense, Hugill's role has diminished further. He deserves more than to be a cheerleader in the background. That is why both parties have been honest about their respective situations this summer.

If an agreement could be sought, then Norwich wouldn't stand in his way. Millwall made a proposal to sign the 29-year-old earlier this summer but saw an approach knocked back.

Hugill's representatives have now brokered this season-long loan move to promotion-chasing West Brom, with the striker hungry to add another Championship triumph to his CV.

Ismael, a close friend of Farke after the pair were enrolled on the same coaching course, has an intense way of playing. Daryl Dike was utilised in a style of play that helped Barnsley surge up the Championship table last season.

The Frenchman's system requires unique levels of energy, especially from centre-forwards. Hugill has an abundance of it. His sides don't tend to dominate possession. They are strong from set-pieces and Darnell Furlong's long throw has been deployed to great effect already.

In some sense, Hugill's goal-scoring record won't matter to the Baggies' boss because he has the qualities to fulfil that role expertly in a way that many strikers simply do not.

There will be some West Brom fans underwhelmed by Hugill's arrival, but he does go under the radar. His talents at that level are wide-ranging. He's strong, aerially dominant and capable of holding up the ball.

Hugill will back himself to score goals again at Championship level. Norwich will be watching with interest knowing that, if they do fail to survive in the top flight, he once again becomes a viable option next season.

