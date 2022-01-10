West Brom boss provides update on Jordan Hugill's loan future

Video

West Brom Valerien Ismael has provided Jordan Hugill with 'clarity' over his loan future at the club after the signing of Daryl Dike.

The Norwich City striker joined Albion on a season-long loan in the summer but has received criticism over his lack of goal output in the Championship this season.

Hugill has only scored once in 20 appearances with West Brom, prompting speculation of a potential return to Carrow Road this month.

The signing of Dike on a permanent deal has ignited those rumours further, with Baggies supporters bemoaning Hugill's lack of goal threat throughout the first half of the season.

West Brom currently sit fourth in the table in their chase for an instant return to the top-flight, four points behind Blackburn Rovers in second.

City currently have Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah and Josh Sargent as their frontline striking options, but would be open to adding another body this month if they could raise funds through a sale.

Hugill isn't thought to be in their Premier League plans and the Canaries aren't expecting him to return to the club during the January window.

Ismael has admitted he has spoken to the City loan export about his future at the Hawthorns after Dike's arrival in the Midlands.

“We had a chat with Jordan earlier this week. It’s clear. I told him my opinion, my vision, he got clarity,” Ismael explained to the Birmingham Mail.

“It’s not only about Jordan. I’ve been here now – with my staff – for six months and we gave a chance to everyone. We have an overview of all the players, we know what we want to see and at some point you have to make a decision.

“Sometimes when you make a decision it could be painful for people but it’s important to make that decision to move forward and to make sure we do the right thing for the club.

“We want to see West Brom having success short term and long-term so at some point you have to make a decision for the club. I think anything can happen until January 31. My expectation now is more that something happens with outgoings.”