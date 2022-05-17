City old boy Rhodes eyes Premier League promotion

News

Former Norwich City loanee Jordan Rhodes rifled Huddersfield to Wembley with a crucial goal in a play-off-semi-final win over Luton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ex-Norwich City loan striker Jordan Rhodes admitted the scenes after he fired Huddersfield to a Championship play-off final will 'last a lifetime' following his dramatic late goal on Monday night to seal a 2-1 aggregate win over Luton.

Rhodes was a Championship title winner at Carrow Road in 2018/19 and became a firm fan favourite as back up to Teemu Pukki.

The Canaries were unable to agree terms with his then club Sheffield Wednesday to bring him back for a tilt at the top flight, but the 32-year-old is now potentially 90 minutes from the Premier League.

The Scotland international got a touch to fellow substitute Sorba Thomas' 82nd minute free kick to see off the Hatters, and book a date at Wembley against either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

City loan player Danel Sinani started again, after his goal in the first leg earned the Terriers a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

“I just tried to make good contact. I think the full-back was maybe trying to get it to go out of play for a goal kick and I just managed to close my eyes, cross my fingers and fortunate enough I did that," said Rhodes, speaking to his club's official site. "The scenes after that were pretty good and will last me a lifetime.

“The lads were terrific, terrific in the first leg, terrific all season. It is just a reward for them getting the win after a tough encounter against a good Luton team, yeah delighted for everybody.

“Thank you (to the fans) for your support all year. It's been hopefully not as rocky a ride as what it's felt sometimes.



“We are going down to Wembley now with a fighting chance, 90 minutes to play in the Premier League so let's go down there with every hope we can do it.

“It will be a tough game against a side we don't know yet - so why can't it be us.”

Terriers' chief Carlos Corberan paid tribute to the predatory striking instincts of Rhodes.

"It was a difficult and tough game. I cannot tell you that I was enjoying it, it was a hard game to manage," he said, speaking to the BBC. "They were better and more comfortable than us in the first half.

"I think the concentration in the backline and the goalkeeper was massive. Jordan Rhodes had a great contribution, not just with his goal.

"I'm really, really excited and motivated to take the team to Wembley. I think it is important that the players celebrate now because this was the target we had. Now we have a different target."

Rhodes spoke exclusively to the Pink Un+ earlier this season about his time at Carrow Road.