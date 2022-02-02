Rhodes admits he wanted a crack at the Premier League with Norwich

Exclusive

Jordan Rhodes has admitted that he would have loved to have signed for Norwich City permanently after an enjoyable season on loan in Norfolk back in 2018/19.

The striker played a significant role in the squad who surpassed all expectations to emerge as title-winners under Daniel Farke in that remarkable season just two and a half years ago.

Rhodes was one of several recruits tasked with filling the goalscoring void vacated by James Maddison and Josh Murphy, who departed in big-money moves to Leicester City and Cardiff respectively, as well as out of favour striker Nelson Oliveira.

Despite spending a large portion of the campaign as deputy to free-scoring Teemu Pukki, Rhodes popped up with important goals and forged a strong connection with City supporters.

Speaking for the very first time about that season in Norfolk, Rhodes, who now plays his football with play-off chasing Huddersfield Town in the Championship, has admitted he wanted to become a permanent City player the following summer.

"I would have (liked to stay at the club on a permanent basis)," Rhodes admits.

"I would have loved another chance at the Premier League and to have gone up and on the adventure of being in that first Premier League season with them would have been nice.

"Me and my family would have loved that chance to have that experience. It wasn't to be. Life has taken us on a different path and I'm embracing and loving every minute of being at Huddersfield Town. I'm trying my best to hopefully play against Norwich City next year in the Premier League, both of us together. How nice would that be?"

Many fans shared Rhodes' desire to see him return to the club on a permanent basis but City were ultimately priced out of a move by his parent club Sheffield Wednesday, who were demanding a big fee for a player on hefty wages.

Sporting director Stuart Webber confessed in the summer of 2019 that a deal to bring him back to Carrow Road didn't make 'economic sense'.

Even though his desired move to Norwich wasn't successful, the Scottish international holds only positive memories of his time at Carrow Road and adoration for those who made it such an enjoyable season.

"I don't quite know what happened with it, really. These things happen in football, it happened with several players on transfer deadline day on Monday.

"I don't hold any bitterness or resentment towards Norwich City. They went in a different direction and I went in a different direction. The love is still there on my part and it always will be. I wish them nothing but the best for the future."

