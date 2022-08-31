City winger seals Barnsley move

Updated

Norwich City youngster Josh Martin has completed a loan move to League One Barnsley.

Martin links up with the League One Tykes on a season long deal, with the option of a permanent move.

City boss Dean Smith would not rule out departures from his fringe squad after Tuesday's 2-1 Championship comeback win at Birmingham.

The likes of Jordan Hugill have been touted with a return to Cardiff ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Smith indicated recently Martin was not part of his plans, with the 20-year-old training away from the first team group at Colney since his return in the summer.

“It feels amazing to be here.” Martin told Barnsley's official site. “There feels a great vibe around the club and I really can’t wait to get started.

“I’m a hard working player, I like to think I have a strong work ethic and I want to express myself with the ball, to try and help push the club forward this season.”

The attacker notched four goals in 20 appearances at that level for Doncaster last season, but Rovers' boss Gary McSheffrey confirmed on Tuesday he expected him to link up with their Yorkshire rivals.

Barnsley had Martin's former Norwich team mate, Sebastian Soto, on trial in the summer before the US forward moved to Austria.

Martin is out of contract at the end of the current season and fell out of favour under Daniel Farke after making his Premier League bow in the 2019/20 campaign.

Smith is still in the market for a left back ahead of the deadline but hinted it could be a quiet end to the window after the midweek Blues' victory.

"There will be plates spinning, but I don't think too many," he said. "(What about departures of the fringe players?) Possibly, but not too many. I have spoken to a number of players I have had to leave out of the 18 recently and told them I want a strong squad.

I don't mind having good players in the stand. You are playing Saturday, Tuesday and you need a squad in this league to cope. I am looking forward to that World Cup."



