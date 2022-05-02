Martin presses City claims with late-season goalscoring burst

Loan review

Josh Martin has stepped up his bid to be part of Dean Smith’s Championship plans at Norwich City.

Martin was unable to keep Doncaster in League One but maintained his prolific end to the season on Saturday with a goal to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Oxford.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder notched three in his last five games, after a mid-season switch from MK Dons designed to help him catch Smith’s eye.

Martin, who has 12 months left on his existing Carrow Road deal, made his Premier League debut for the Canaries in the previous top flight relegation season under Daniel Farke, but fell out of favour in the Championship.

“For me personally, other than being relegated which is not nice, it’s been a very good experience for me and I’m more than happy,” he said, speaking to Rovers’ official site. “I came here with a desire to play, win as many games as we can and help the team as much as possible.

"I wanted to gain as much experience as possible. It’s nice to have that pressure put on you to deliver.

"The change of style within the team has helped me a lot to get on the ball more and I think being able to play through the lines has played to my strengths.

“There is disappointment. There’s a feeling that we could have got another goal in a game that we drew, like the Fleetwood game, and we’d have been safe in the league. I think with the quality we have in the team, with the manager and the coaching staff, I don’t want to jinx anything but I feel we will do very well next season.”

Donny boss, Gary McSheffrey, would love to tempt Martin to drop down to League Two.

"He’s done well. We’ve put him back on the map," he said, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press. "He's bought into doing the hard yards and the ugly things which was probably not in his armoury at first.

"But he’s put a shift in first and foremost and then you get your luck, you get the ball in dangerous areas and you can get shots off.

"We’d love to get him back but dropping down the leagues is obviously not going to help that because he’s going to want to play as high as he possibly can. He’s got a year left at Norwich so he’s got an important summer and important decisions in terms of what he does and where he goes.”

Martin, speaking exclusively to Pink Un+ in March, admitted he was reaping the benefits of working under the ex-Coventry and Birmingham winger, but insisted forcing his way into Smith's longer term plans was his target.

“We played in the same position, or similar positions, so he knows the position better than I do and he gives me little tricks and stuff like that on what to do,” said Martin. “He does that quite a lot. He wants me to shoot a lot more, so I feel like that's been added into my game, where I'll be dribbling and try to get shots off earlier than I might have done.

"He's very helpful in that way towards me. He has really helped me positionally, both in a defensive and an attacking sense, and that has made my life a lot easier to go on the pitch and perform.

“I haven't been able to show myself in front of Dean Smith. If I am given that opportunity I want to take it. If you can impress then there is a massive opportunity for the new season. That's obviously the plan. I think Jonno (Jonathan Rowe) has done really well since he's come in as well. He's earned his place to be in the team.

"That tells me as a young player that under a coach like Dean Smith you can get an opportunity and then it is up to you to take it.”