City youngster swaps League One loan club

Josh Martin has swapped a race for promotion in League One for a battle against the drop by joining Doncaster Rovers on loan.

The 20-year-old has terminated his loan with MK Dons, who quickly changed head coach shortly after Martin arrived in the summer as ex-City defender Russell Martin joined Swansea City.

Martin made just 12 appearances for MK Dons since his arrival in the summer, with just five of those arriving in League One, scoring just one goal in all competitions.

At MK Dons, he was deployed predominantly as a wing-back, although it is hoped the move will see him feature more regularly in a more advanced position.

His lack of involvement at Stadium MK has seen him move to struggling Doncaster, who sit bottom of the table 10 points adrift from Wimbledon in 20th.

Gary McSheffrey replaced Ritchie Wellens as Rovers boss in December.

Martin is eligible to make his debut for the club against Cambridge United on Tuesday as his new club look to spark an upturn in form that will keep them in the division.

The ex-Arsenal winger has made 14 appearances for Norwich after being handed his first-team debut under former Canaries boss Daniel Farke during Project Restart.