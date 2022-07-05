Josh Martin heading for City exit

News

Norwich City wide player Josh Martin is not part of Dean Smith's plans for the Championship fightback.

The 20-year-old, who had a goalscoring burst at the end of loan stint with Doncaster last season, did not travel to Germany this week for a training camp.

Martin has been with the under-23s since returning to pre-season and now Rovers' boss, Gary McSheffrey, has claimed the Canaries will listen to offers for the youngster.

The attacking midfielder is in the final 12 months of his existing City deal, but fell out of favour under Daniel Farke after making his Premier League debut in July 2020.

"I know he’s available. Norwich want a fee," said McSheffrey, quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, who previously made it clear he would love to entice Martin back to Yorkshire for the new season.

"There are clubs interested in him; I’ve had a couple of calls from managers asking what his character’s like, his qualities and whether he’d be good value to their squad.

"I have to be honest with them and say he was good for us at the level.

"Whether or not he’ll get Championship (football) I’m not sure, but ultimately there is going to be a fee involved.

"If clubs don’t buy him, then will he become available on loan again? I’m sure he would.

"If we get him, it would be a real bonus. But at the minute we’ve kind of ruled it out because it’s not something that’s feasible.”

Smith himself made it clear after Friday's opening pre-season friendly win at Dereham that City will look to trim their squad in the weeks ahead.

The likes of Przemyslaw Placheta and Christos Tzolis are also believed to be available this summer.

Martin, speaking exclusively to Pink Un+ in March, insisted forcing his way into Smith's longer term plans was his target.

“I haven't been able to show myself in front of Dean Smith. If I am given that opportunity I want to take it. If you can impress then there is a massive opportunity for the new season.

"That's obviously the plan. I think Jonno (Jonathan Rowe) has done really well since he's come in as well. He's earned his place to be in the team.

"That tells me as a young player that under a coach like Dean Smith you can get an opportunity and then it is up to you to take it.”



