Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid rejected for €10m rated striker

Published: 11:09 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 11:13 PM July 17, 2021

Norwich City's search for a striker has seen them reportedly have a bid rejected for American international Josh Sargent.

The 21-year-old Werder Bremen striker has been the subject of numerous bids according to CBS Sports, including one from the Premier League newboys, but it now appears likely the American will stay at the German club despite relegation.

Bremen have slapped a €10m price tag on Sargent in an attempt to keep him at the Weser Stadium despite interest from City and three other unnamed Bundesliga clubs. Norwich were keen enough to launch a bid to sign the American, according to the report, but that was rejected.

Sargent was Bremen's top scorer last season with seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. The striker is said to be content at the club despite relegation to Bundesliga Two, meaning Die Werderaner aren't looking to move him on this summer.

City have already dealt with Bremen this summer, signing Sargent's former colleague Milot Rashica in a deal initially worth around £8m. The Kosovan will become the Canaries' record signing should various add-ons and clauses, likely to take the transfer to around £11m, be activated.

Sargent is a regular for the US National Team and has been in fine form on the international stage after helping his country to victory in the Concacaf Nations League.

He has also had an impressive start to pre-season for his current employers, netting an impressive goal against Dutch side Feyenoord on Saturday. Sargent hit a hat trick against fourth-division side Oberneuland earlier in the week.

The Canaries are in the market for another striker as speculation surrounding Jordan Hugill's future persists. City are yet to have any club to club contact over the ex-West Ham man, but both parties are believed to be open to a potential deal.

Adam Armstrong was a man being monitored by City at an earlier stage in the window but any move for the Blackburn man is unlikely at this stage.

City have drawn up a long list of both domestic and foreign options as they search for additional firepower for the Premier League campaign ahead. Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are expected to be among the options available to Daniel Farke.

It's been a busy opening month to the window for City, with four senior additions arriving at Carrow Road. Rashica was followed hastily by Angus Gunn and Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou signed for Norwich last week in a deal initially worth £3.5m from Nice. Defensive duo Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis also made their City stays permanent after impressive loan spells last season.