Free scoring Sargent reaping City rewards

Interview

Josh Sargent's fine goalscoring form is a reward for his Norwich City industry, and the American international is keen to ensure it continues.

The striker has netted five goals in as many matches, finding the net again as City comfortably beat Coventry 3-0 at Carrow Road to move to the summit of the Championship table.

Sargent tapped home the Canaries' second after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey before teeing up Kieran Dowell to cap off the win.

Only Hull striker Oscar Estupinan has found the net on more occasions, with Sargent revealing post-match that he is currently enjoying his best run of goal scoring form since stepping up to the senior game.

"When you’re in a good rhythm, the ball just finds you sometimes. You put yourself in good positions to score those goals," City's striker said on his current form.

"I’m feeling good right now.

"That’s the opposite end of it, sometimes you can feel like you are doing everything but it just doesn’t drop for you. I’m just going to ride this thing out for as long as possible."

The result has taken Norwich to the top of the Championship, less than three weeks after a slow start saw them sit bottom.

That could all change should Sheffield United beat Hull this afternoon.

"It definitely looks good but the guys are telling me that there are a lot of games to go so we can’t get ahead of ourselves," he said. "Not having the best start, we knew we needed a good run so this has come at the perfect time for us.

"Not every game is going to be the prettiest where we have plenty of possession and pass round teams.

"The subs coming into games are making a big difference and the defence making big blocks, it’s games like that put us in a good position come the end of the year."

Norwich's display was a tale of two halves, with an impressive performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Josh Sargent tapped home to double Norwich City's lead over Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Their levels dropped somewhat in the second period but Sargent would prefer to focus on the positives.

“All of us are very happy right now but at the same time we know, especially in the second half of this game, that we let our standards drop.

"In the first half, we could have had a couple more but didn’t score those chances," Sargent said. "We stepped off the gas in the second half but the subs made a real impact and gave us some energy to finish off the game.

"Five games on the spin, winning games – everyone is feeling good and there’s a good atmosphere right now."