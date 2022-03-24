USA boss explains 'tough' decision to omit Sargent from squad

Josh Sargent was left out of the USA's squad for three important World Cup qualifiers. - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent's omission from the USA squad was an agonising decision for Gregg Berhalter but he still believes that Norwich City's forward will have a role to play for his country in the future.

The 22-year-old was left out of Berhalter's squad for three crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica during this international break.

Instead, USA's coach opted to name Young Boys' striker Jordan Pefok in his squad with Sargent left on standby for three matches that could see them book their place in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Sargent will be hoping to force his way into the squad for the World Cup should his country qualify, but his performances and output will need to improve, according to his international manager.

The striker has found goals in the Premier League hard to come by in a City side that looks set to be relegated from the top-flight this season.

A brace during a 3-0 victory at Watford in January remains the only time that Sargent has found the net since completing a near £9m move to Norfolk from Werder Bremen last summer.

Since Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke at the helm of the Canaries in November, Sargent has played the majority of his football from a wide right position.

That hasn't helped his lack of output, something that Berhalter highlighted when pressed on his decision to leave Sargent out of the USA's 26-man squad.

"Just goals," USA boss Berhalter said in his press conference when asked about why he left Sargent out.

"The type of form that Jordan's (Pefok) in, the type of game that we see happening, specifically in Orlando [vs. Panama], we think we're going to need a box presence. We think we're going to need someone that can finish off crosses.

Josh Sargent has made 19 international appearances for the USA. - Credit: PA

"And he's been doing great. He's been doing a really good job, a very physical presence in Switzerland, scoring a ton of goals.

"With Josh, it's a real tricky one, man - I wish you guys could help me out on this one. He's playing right wing for his team, not getting a ton of chances, not active offensively that much. But he works his ass off and he's an ultimate team player.

"So it's a tough decision for us. For us, it's almost like trying to project his performance if he plays striker for us. Josh is a guy that I think is going to break through, and is going to be a national team number nine in the future. We just have to be patient and wait."

