City not at panic stations despite successive league defeats - Sargent

Match reaction

Josh Sargent cuts a frustrated figure at the end of Norwich City's 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday night. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have no reason to be alarmed by back-to-back Championship defeats, insists Josh Sargent.

City squandered a chance to move to the summit of the league table with a 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Watford on Saturday night.

The Canaries watched as teams towards the top of the table dropped points earlier in the day, but were unable to capitalise on the opportunity to lay down a marker.

Two cheap goals saw Norwich grant the hosts' control of this fixture as Angus Gunn also denied Imran Louza from the penalty spot. It was an uphill battle from there, despite Sargent netting on the cusp of half time.

From their recent run of nine games unbeaten, City have now won just once in five matches and are struggling to produce high-quality performances on a consistent basis.

Sargent has called upon the team to display more hunger to overcome adversity in tough moments after a series of self-inflicted wounds.

"We’re not stressing. There are a lot of good games coming up and it’s easy things that I think we need to fix. We have to get back to it.

"We need to have that fire in our stomach and that passion," Sargent said post-match.

"I keep saying it but it’s really the basics that we are not doing right now. We are a talented team with a lot of good players, but that’s nothing without hard work and doing the simple things right.

"It’s a lost opportunity. We didn’t come out showing enough and gave away two easy goals. It just wasn’t good enough from us today."

The Watford defeat kickstarts a challenging run of fixtures including away games against the current top two in Sheffield United and Burnley on the horizon.

Prior to that tough double header is a home clash against Luton Town, who have only been beaten once on the road this season.

No player has netted more Championship goals this season than Norwich City striker Josh Sargent. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Sargent is remaining calm despite the consecutive defeats but is urging his team mates to find solutions to their current issues on the pitch.

"A run like this was going to happen," he said. "You’re not going to win every game, but I think we all expect a lot more than we have shown tonight. We definitely need to turn it around next game.

"We showed good fight in the second half, the first 15 to 20 minutes especially, but in the end it was just too late. You can’t come out like that in games."