Confident Sargent pleased to have grabbed City opportunity

Interview

Josh Sargent has confidence flowing through his veins and believes he has taken his opportunity as Norwich City's striker in the last two matches.

An impressive double from the American international helped the Canaries record a 2-0 win over Millwall and backed up his strike against Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Sargent's chance to play in his favoured role was born from an injury to Teemu Pukki, who has been a talismanic figure for Norwich since he signed for the club back in 2018.

The Finn was on the bench for this game and, on current evidence, Sargent is making himself difficult to overlook.

"I'm very happy with the week. Obviously, it's two great results for us and three goals for me so I'm feeling pretty good right now," the striker told official club channels.

"It feels good to be playing as a striker again. I have definitely taken my opportunity when I've been given it and hopefully, I can keep scoring goals.

"We're linking pretty well right now and it feels good. Any striker would tell you that when you are scoring goals so I'm full of confidence right now.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't do that (score a hat-trick) but hopefully I will in the games coming up."

Both of Sargent's strikes came in the second half as Norwich tightened their grip on proceedings.

After a frustrating first half that, although contained some good work, failed to produce any high quality chances, Sargent combined with Danel Sinani for the first and Kieran Dowell for the second after some industrious work to maintain a counter attack.

Much like it has on a personal basis, Sargent believes the patience of the team paid off, as they marched to a comfortable victory.

"We were getting in and around the box but we were taking shots from distance and we weren't creating really good chances.

"We were told not to get frustrated, to work it out and be more patient. I felt we did that and got a good couple of goals," he said.

Josh Sargent takes in his ovation after an impressive brace in Norwich City's 2-0 win over Millwall. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Huge credit to the guys behind me. They have great vision with the ball and put me in great positions to finish them."

Sargent's night was capped off by the fact his father had travelled over from America to watch his son, something that doesn't happen often.

The striker admitted post-match that it capped off a perfect night for him.

"He doesn't come over often," Sargent told Sky Sports. "It's obviously a very special day for us both."