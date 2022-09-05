Sargent and Pukki prove they can thrive in same system

Interview

Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki both scored as Norwich City recorded a 3-0 victory over Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's 3-0 victory over Coventry proved that Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent can flourish in the same system.

Both of the Canaries' attackers worked their way onto their scoresheet in a performance that pushed them to the summit of the Championship.

Pukki netted his first of the season and 79th for the club, seeing him leapfrog Grant Holt into sixth on the club's all-time goalscoring chart.

Sargent, on the other hand, has hit a real purple patch in front of goal, netting five goals in as many matches. Only Hull's Oscar Estupinan has scored more this season.

The conversation in recent weeks has been about whether City boss Dean Smith could accommodate them both into the same side.

Saturday's victory saw Pukki spearhead Norwich's attack with Sargent deployed on the right.

Reflecting on that dynamic after the game, Sargent explained how his role has to change when operating alongside Pukki.

"Of course I enjoy it," Sargent said. "The fans have missed him and so have the squad. It was really good linking up with him today.

"I love playing with him. We link up really well together. It is Dean’s decision to then decide what formation we play in. It’s going well so far.

"I have to play wherever the manager puts me. Striker is the position that I feel most comfortable but at the same time, when I do play as a winger I don’t try to act like I’m a true winger.

"I know my strengths and weaknesses. I almost try to creep in as a second striker."

Sargent tapped in for City's second after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey. He then turned provider to tee up Kieran Dowell for the third goal.

Josh Sargent was deployed as a right winger in Norwich City's 3-0 win over Coventry. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The American international is more than willing to sacrifice personal desire of playing as a striker for the benefit of the team.

"I’m feeling pretty good right now, I hope that continues. Even if I’m on the wing, I just hope to make an impact in the team," he said.

"He said it himself, we have a lot of guys who are scoring well and assisting, even the subs. That is making his life pretty difficult.

"I think everyone is relieved when they score a goal. I just have to work hard and do my thing. Then it is up to him to make the decision. "