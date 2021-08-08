Video
Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
- Credit: PA
Norwich City-bound forward Josh Sargent would be better sticking with Werder Bremen, according to German legend Jurgen Klinsmann.
Sargent is expected to fly to England in the next 24 hours to undergo his medical before a reported €11m move is officially confirmed by the Canaries.
The US international pulled out of a farewell performance for Bremen, which ended in an embarrassing cup exit to lower league Osnabruck on Saturday, after the two clubs had reached an agreement for the striker.
Former US national coach Klinsmann believes the 21-year-old may have made a hasty decision.
"I have followed Josh’s career for many, many years as he is one of biggest talents in the US soccer," he said, interviewed by ESPN. "He has done so well at such a very young age. I think he is already in a good place.
"Even if it is a season in Bundesliga 2 you play for Werder Bremen, which is one of the most traditional teams in Germany, and even in the second division they will play in front of 30,000 or 40,000 fans.
"If it’s for one year only I don’t think that is a big difference to the Bundesliga. In his stage of development, and it is only my personal opinion, I think he is fine where he is. If he wants to make the jump to the Premier League right now then give it a shot but I don’t think it’s necessary."
Bremen officials confirmed to German television on Saturday Sargent was expected to play despite accepting City's transfer offer.
Most Read
- 1 NCFC LIVE: City conclude pre-season with defeat at Newcastle
- 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-0 friendly defeat against Newcastle
- 3 STARTING XIs: Cantwell missing for City at Newcastle
- 4 Nothing to see in Cantwell City absence insists Farke
- 5 Disappointing end to pre-season for City at Newcastle
- 6 Canaries tee up club record move for Sargent
- 7 Leitner completes Switzerland switch after City exit
- 8 'Undercooked' - Fans have mixed emotions as City conclude pre-season
- 9 City still call the tune in transfer poker
- 10 'That isn't acceptable' - Gibson sure City will learn from loss at Newcastle
"The disappointment was really big, I have to honestly say. The clear agreement on the deal was that it would still be available to us. We had all counted on Josh," said Werder chief, Clemens Fritz.
Sargent will become City's seventh senior signing of the summer.
PAOK teenager Christos Tzolis will head to England later this coming week to complete his move, after agreeing a five year deal for an initial €12m. The 19-year-old's swansong could come in PAOK's Conference League qualifier, second leg return against Bohemians on Thursday.