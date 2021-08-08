Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder

Video

Published: 11:03 AM August 8, 2021

Norwich City-bound forward Josh Sargent would be better sticking with Werder Bremen, according to German legend Jurgen Klinsmann.

Sargent is expected to fly to England in the next 24 hours to undergo his medical before a reported €11m move is officially confirmed by the Canaries.

The US international pulled out of a farewell performance for Bremen, which ended in an embarrassing cup exit to lower league Osnabruck on Saturday, after the two clubs had reached an agreement for the striker.

Former US national coach Klinsmann believes the 21-year-old may have made a hasty decision.

"I have followed Josh’s career for many, many years as he is one of biggest talents in the US soccer," he said, interviewed by ESPN. "He has done so well at such a very young age. I think he is already in a good place.

"Even if it is a season in Bundesliga 2 you play for Werder Bremen, which is one of the most traditional teams in Germany, and even in the second division they will play in front of 30,000 or 40,000 fans.

"If it’s for one year only I don’t think that is a big difference to the Bundesliga. In his stage of development, and it is only my personal opinion, I think he is fine where he is. If he wants to make the jump to the Premier League right now then give it a shot but I don’t think it’s necessary."

Bremen officials confirmed to German television on Saturday Sargent was expected to play despite accepting City's transfer offer.

"The disappointment was really big, I have to honestly say. The clear agreement on the deal was that it would still be available to us. We had all counted on Josh," said Werder chief, Clemens Fritz.

Sargent will become City's seventh senior signing of the summer.

PAOK teenager Christos Tzolis will head to England later this coming week to complete his move, after agreeing a five year deal for an initial €12m. The 19-year-old's swansong could come in PAOK's Conference League qualifier, second leg return against Bohemians on Thursday.