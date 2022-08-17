Sargent targeting momentum after finding the City goal trail

Interview

Josh Sargent is delighted to be back on the Norwich City goal trail. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent is hoping his opening Championship goal will provide both himself and Norwich City with some much-needed momentum.

The striker met Danel Sinani's cross in the sixth minute of the 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening to score his first goal since January.

Sargent replaced the injured Teemu Pukki as the Canaries' lone striker and led the line impressively during their first Championship win of the campaign.

The American international hasn't started a game in that position since their FA Cup victory over Charlton in January, playing predominantly as a right winger in league matches.

Dean Smith has made it clear that the only currency City's attacking players will be judged on is goals and assists, something that Sargent is hoping to improve on in his second season as a Norwich player.

"Obviously, it's been a while since I scored and to be able to play my favourite position again at striker, I felt it was a very good opportunity for myself.

"To get the goal was huge for myself and also for the team. The win was huge for us today," Sargent said.

"I started the first match and he (Dean Smith) made it very clear to everyone that we have a deep pool of players right now and if you're not scoring or assisting then you won't play.

"I know I have to work hard but also that I need to produce that stuff too. It was nice for me to get on the scoresheet today.

"This win is very good for us and will only help us going into the next game and give us some nice momentum."

Josh Sargent of Norwich heads for goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sargent flicked Sinani's cross into the net, and revealed after the game that he had conversations with right-back Max Aarons about continuing to put balls into the box after their defeat to Hull.

"I talked to Max after our last game against Hull and he put in two good crosses at the end of the game," Sargent said.

"I said 'keep doing that, it's really good. Don't cut back - take the risk.' We will get guys into the box and make the most of it.

"It wasn't him who crossed it, but if we put the ball in dangerous areas, then we will get rewarded."