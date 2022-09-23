'He's look great' - Sargent impresses US boss

News

Norwich City's US international Josh Sargent has been in the goals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent is on track to make the US squad for the World Cup after his blistering goalscoring start to the season at Norwich City.

Sargent could make his first international appearance since September 2021 in Friday afternoon's friendly against Japan in Germany.

The 22-year-old has notched six Championship goals, after grabbing his chance to spearhead the Canaries' attack, before Teemu Pukki's return to the goal trail.

Now US boss Gregg Berhalter likes what he sees from the new-improved Sargent ahead of final warm ups against Japan and Saudi Arabia before they begin their World Cup quest.

The US have been drawn in the same group as England, Wales and Iran in Qatar.

“He looks great,” said Berhalter. “Confidence is a big thing but also strength: He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, gotten quicker, more decisive with his movements. He’s looked really good in training, and it’s been good to have him in camp.

"He’s had a tough road but now it shows what he can do when he’s in form.”

Sargent himself revealed he wanted to bulk up after a bruising debut season for the Canaries in a Premier League relegation scrap.

"I realised these guys are pretty big and strong in the Prem, so I made it a goal of mine to hit the gym a bit more and try to work on that," he said. "I don't want to brag or anything, but during my injury at the end of last season, I kind of made it a goal for myself and with the athletic department at Norwich."

Sargent is one of three Norwich players who could be in international action later on Friday. Strike rival Pukki is part of the Finland squad for a Nations League home game against Romania.

Marcelino Nunez is in the Chile set up for a friendly against Morocco to be played in Barcelona.



