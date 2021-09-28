Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Sargent signing is a 'master stroke'

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:45 AM September 28, 2021   
US forward Josh Sargent has a big future at Norwich City

US forward Josh Sargent has a big future at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Josh Sargent will prove to be a ‘master stroke’ signing for Norwich City. 

The 21-year-old US international forward is yet to open his account in the Premier League, but is already a big part of Daniel Farke’s plans since his summer move from Werder Bremen. 

The City head coach spoke earlier in the season how Sargent could eventually inherit Teemu Pukki's mantle, and the youngster has partnered Pukki for the past two top flight games.

“We have a player here,” said Farke, with Sargent moving from Germany for a reported initial £8.5m ahead of the Canaries' return to the big time. “Still a young player, so we have to keep this a bit in mind, and also his first year in English football but there's even more to come and we are fully convinced that this piece of business is also masterstroke. He will help us a lot.

"Josh is a brilliant person and a brilliant football player. I know there was a bit of criticism once we signed Josh, because his goal record was not that impressive and he was not one of the biggest names known in English football, but the way he plays he can open up many gaps for Teemu.” 

NCFC Extra: Paddy hosts a Norwich City Q&A

Pukki remains the only City player to notch in the Premier League this season, with goals against Leicester City and Watford. Farke accepts that is nowhere near good enough if the Canaries aim to end a losing run. 

“All our players are invited to score. We know we need goals from offensive players, from midfield players. We also need goals from centre backs,” he said. “It's important to score from set pieces to be dangerous at this level.  

“Teemu plays up front and plays many minutes and of course he's more likely to score, in comparison with a Grant Hanley or a young striker who is not involved that much.

"I expect him also to score more goals because he has more opportunities, but we need more goals from other team members. 

"I'm also fully convinced the likes of Adam Idah, Josh, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Christos Tzolis and all the other offensive players have the quality to score goals.  Of course there is space for improvement in the final third.” 

