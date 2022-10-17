Free-scoring Sargent has discovered his Norwich City mojo

Interview

Josh Sargent's goal against Watford was his eighth of the Championship season. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent's strike against Watford propelled him to the top of the Championship goalscoring charts as he continues a blistering start to the campaign.

The American international finished with aplomb to offer Norwich City a lifeline just before the interval of their 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday night.

His fine finish saw him notch his eighth goal in only 14 matches, with only Hull's Oscar Estupinan level with him in those rankings.

What has made the run even more impressive is that Sargent is playing largely as a winger, away from his natural striking position.

It marks quite the transformation for the 22-year-old, who struggled for goals during City's Premier League campaign.

"Confidence is definitely a major factor," Sargent said, when asked whether he feels like a different player this season

"I started off pretty well and got to play striker a couple of times and scored some goals there. I’m feeling really good right now.

"I’ve been working hard and I think that it is paying off but it’s a little bit overshadowed by the performance as a team tonight.

"I’m just kind of rolling with it and trying to be as dangerous as I can in whatever position I am playing in.

"The Championship is definitely a different beast. There are lots of games and you have to recover really quickly but it’s been enjoyable."

Whilst Sargent is fully focussed on Norwich's progress in the Championship, there is also the carrot of representing his country at the World Cup next month.

Josh Sargent's goals have come largely from a wide positon rather his favoured striking role. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

USA have been drawn in Group B alongside Wales, England and Iran - with the final squad set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The striker was recalled to their squad by manager Gregg Berhalter for recent games against Japan and Saudi Arabia and is desperate to book a spot on the plane to Qatar.

"Of course, I would love to be there. If I keep working hard and scoring goals here then it should take care of itself," he said.

"I’m just trying to do my thing here. If it happens, then it happens. I feel like I’m putting myself in a good position with my performance here."