Sargent pleased his City patience has finally paid off

Interview

Josh Sargent is hoping to make the most of his Norwich City opportunity in Teemu Pukki's absence. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent believes his patience has paid off at Norwich City as he seeks to grab his opportunity as a central striker with both hands.

The American international has played predominantly as a right-sided midfielder since signing for the club from Werder Bremen in a reported £8m deal last summer.

Teemu Pukki's form and constant availability has seen Sargent's opportunities in his preferred role severely limited.

The Finnish international suffered a foot injury that ruled him out of action in Tuesday's game against Huddersfield Town. That handed Sargent a rare chance to spearhead City's attack, one he snatched with both hands in an impressive performance.

Asked after the game whether his shift in position came at the detriment of his personal development at Carrow Road, Sargent said he was grateful for the minutes he got last season.

"It was good minutes and a good opportunity in the Premier League so I'm not going to turn down a chance to play," Sargent said after an initial pause.

"I was patient and I've got this opportunity now, and I'm trying to make the most of it. That's where we are right now," Sargent said.

"Scoring goals for a striker is big for your confidence. Hopefully, as well as the team, I can bring this into the next game."

Norwich's victory was their first in the campaign and contending with the pressure of promotion favourites won't be easy, but Sargent is hoping this is just the start for both the team and himself.

“This is a league where we can create a lot of chances, we can be a team at the top, and I think it’d be good for me to score a lot of goals in this league,” Sargent said.

“It’s (the Championship) very physical but the thing is, it’s still good quality. Without VAR, there are a few things that are let go a bit more."

Josh Sargent produced an inspired performance as Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Beyond success with Norwich, Sargent is also hoping to earn a reprieve to the USA squad after being omitted by boss Gregg Berhalter during recent international windows.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the striker has an extra incentive to produce high-level performances for the Canaries. Post-match, he revealed he had held conversations with the US boss, but wanted to keep the contents of those talks private.

“Nothing is settled yet,” Sargent said. “All I can do is do my best here, score as many goals as I can and hopefully put myself in a good position to get called up.”