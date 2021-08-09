Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm Josh Sargent deal

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:30 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 8:53 PM August 9, 2021
Josh Sargent has completed his move to Norwich City

Josh Sargent has completed his move to Norwich City - Credit: Norwich City FC

Josh Sargent has completed his move to Norwich City.

The Canaries confirmed the signing of the US international on Monday evening on a four year deal from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee - believed to be just below a club record.

Sargent flew into Norwich on Monday afternoon to complete the rest of his medical, after tests in Germany, and to officially sign the paperwork.

The deal is subject to clearance from the governing bodies.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me," he said, quoted on the club's official site. "I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here.

"I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100% and hopefully score some goals."

US international forward Sargent becomes the club's seventh senior signing of the summer and is expected to be eligible for selection for Saturday's Premier League kick-off against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old had attracted interest from the Bundesliga but only City met Bremen's valuation, who were relegated to Bundesliga 2 last season.

Norwich had already signed his former team mate Milot Rashica earlier this summer and have now added Bremen's top scorer last season with seven goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

“We’re really happy to have Josh with us. He’s at a young age with lots of potential," added Daniel Farke on the official site. "There was a lot of interest in him, so we must pay many compliments to Stuart Webber for getting this deal done.

Norwich City signing Josh Sargent at Carrow Road

Norwich City signing Josh Sargent at Carrow Road - Credit: Norwich City FC

“Josh has a lot of experience in the top level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team.

“He’s a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character. 

“We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market. We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us.”

The Canaries were in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of the club's Premier League return.

Jordan Hugill is tipped for a Carrow Road exit this window, with Adam Idah the only other recognised back up to Teemu Pukki.




Norwich News

