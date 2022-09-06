Drmic preparing for Champions League after being 'written off' at Norwich

Interview

Josip Drmic claims he was written off in Englan during a spell with Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josip Drmic has left his torrid Norwich City spell in the rear view mirror as he prepares to face Chelsea in the Champions League for Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

The Swiss international is set to feature for the Croatian side in their Champions League group stage opener against Thomas Tuchel's men and admitted there was a stage where he doubted whether he would reach that level of football again.

Drmic, who signed for City on a free transfer in 2019, was frozen out at Carrow Road and banished from the first team group alongside German duo Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull following relegation from the Premier League.

He netted just one league goal for the Canaries, a late consolation in a 5-1 home defeat to Dean Smith's Aston Villa in October 2019.

The striker has since signed for Rijeka before completing a move to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb. Drmic has netted three goals in his opening eight games at the club.

Ahead of his first Champions League game since 2015, Drmic has been opening up on a tough road that includes an ill-fated spell at Carrow Road.

"It was a long road, nerve-wracking. I had to be super patient," the former City striker told German outlet Bild.

"I had to take a lot of punches, as the boxers say. Two years ago there were moments of desperation when I no longer believed that I would make it to the top again.

"I was written off in England. Luckily Rijeka got me and suddenly the world turned again.

"My performance and my goals just show that I'm on the right track. I left the Norwich chapter behind me. Every goal is for the future."

Drmic also played 54 times for Borussia Monchengladbach, the club where former City boss Daniel Farke is now in charge.

Josip Drmic is set to feature for Dinamo Zagreb against Chelsea in the Champions League this evening. - Credit: PA

Asked for his opinion on his former boss' appointment at Borussia Park, Drmic admitted his surprise at hearing of the appointment.

"It was surprising to me, I never expected that," Drmic admitted. "I hope Borussia will be successful with him. His football is very intense, sometimes almost too intense.

"It's a fine line whether it works permanently or fails. In any case, I wish the Gladbachers only the best."