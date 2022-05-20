City confirm released list with Lukas Rupp to depart

Lukas Rupp will depart Norwich City this summer along upon the expiration of his contract.

The German midfielder signed for the Canaries in January 2020 and played a role in their Championship title-winning campaign last year.

Injuries have tormented the 31-year-old since he arrived at Carrow Road from Hoffenheim. Rupp has made 61 appearances and could make his farewell bow against Tottenham at Carrow Road on Sunday with Billy Gilmour expected to be out.

Rupp has played 18 games for Norwich in the Premier League this season, 12 of those came under Dean Smith.

Striker Josip Drmic will also depart after spending the season with Croatian side Rijeka.

The Swiss international was considered surplus after City's previous relegation from the Premier League. Drmic netted just one league goal for Norwich, a late consolation in their 5-1 thrashing to Smith's Aston Villa in October 2019.

Academy goalkeeper Aston Oxborough will also leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his deal.

Josip Drmic has been released by Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Gorleston-born shot-stopper has spent the season on loan at National League side Barnet after recovering from a lengthy ankle injury sustained in a trial ahead of a temporary move to Salford.

Oxborough, 24, featured in pre-season friendlies for City and made the bench on three occasions during their title win in 2018/19.

Reece McAlear, who made his senior debut for City against Coventry last season, has also left the club. As we reported last month, the young Scotland U21 international has plenty of options in both England and north of the border.

The midfielder has spent the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Inverness, who face St Johnstone in the promotion play-offs tonight. Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is keen to keep him at the club.

Under-23 regulars Josh Giurgi and Nelson Khumbeni will also leave this summer, along with young duo Solomon Alidor-Hamilton and Olatunde Okeowo.

Norwich have also confirmed that all four loan players, Ozan Kabak, Gilmour, Brandon Williams and Mathias Normann will return to their parent clubs this summer.

Reports suggest that Manchester United will consider offers for Williams, although he is expected to prefer a move to another Premier League club.