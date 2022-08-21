McLean happy to answer City injury SOS

Interview

Kenny McLean had deputised at left back for Norwich City in two Championship wins - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Kenny McLean will fill in at left back for Norwich City as long as it takes.

The Scottish midfielder deputised for the Championship home wins over Huddersfield and Millwall, with Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all sidelined.

City remain in the market to sign a recognised left back in the final two weeks of the transfer window, but McLean is prepared to do what is required for the greater good.

“I wouldn’t expect a pat on the back if I have to step in and do that because anybody would do it,” said McLean, who will bring up five years at Carrow Road in January. “If the manager asks you to do something, we’re fortunate to work at a football club, so whatever’s asked of us we need to do everything we can when we take it to the pitch, whether you are in your own position or not.

"I’m experienced enough and comfortable enough to do it.

“I have been here four years, which is a long time. I’ve loved it. I don’t know what the future holds right now but I’m loving my time here. My family is here, my daughter was born here, so I’ve had some amazing memories.

"There’s been a lot of success and disappointment so it’s been a bit of a roller coaster at times but I wouldn’t change anything. I just want to make more memories.”

McLean likes the look of Dean Smith’s summer transfer business in midfield, despite Gabby Sara and Isaac Hayden yet to make their mark due to injury issues.

“It’s exciting to see how good these lads will be when they are really understanding us,” he said, speaking to the club’s official matchday programme for Millwall. “Isaac’s been a bit unfortunate. Everybody knows what a signing that will be.

"He’s proven at the very highest level. Gabby’s a bit different. He came in and was injured so we need a little bit more patience, but I think we can see his quality day in, day out in training. He’s definitely working towards where he and the manager wants him to be.

“Marcy (Marcelino Nunez) has already shown his quality and that’s without understanding a word we’re saying. He’s got quality in abundance.

“We need to show people that we are still going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. We’re only a few games in and there’s no doubt within the training ground or the changing room that we are one of the best teams in this league, so it’s up to us to prove it.”