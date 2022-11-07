Pukki and Sargent partnership striking fear into Championship defences

Interview

Josh Sargent returned to Norwich City's side following injury and partnered Teemu Pukki up front at Rotherham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The prospect of Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki spearheading Norwich City's attack is something to strike fear into the hearts of Championship defences.

That's according to Kenny McLean after the pair were deployed together in Norwich's 2-1 win over Rotherham on Saturday.

With the American international returning from injury, Dean Smith opted for a return to the 4-3-1-2 shape that displayed early promise during the Canaries' 3-2 defeat to Preston last month.

Norwich's performance contained more physicality and creativity, with a midfield blend working effectively behind them.

Pukki's shot was deflected into McLean's path for the opening goal whilst Sargent's deflected drive saw Norwich regain the lead 22 seconds after the restart from Ollie Rathbone's equaliser.

That partnership is a key reason why McLean believes Norwich had so much attacking success at the New York Stadium.

"When you’ve got two players in Sarge and Teemu, I’m sure as soon as their back five saw them lining up front they would have been on their toes and not wanting to play against those two – nobody does.

"To get them into good positions is important for us. It’s hard to do it with tweaked systems but if we can then they cause such a threat.

"Even when Sarge has played off the wing, he’s come inside and made it two anyway so it’s not too different even if it looks like it on paper," he said.

"The way we want to play and control games, we are always picking up the same positions as such."

Despite that natural focus on the top end of the pitch, Norwich also had to remain resilient amongst a late aerial bombardment.

Dean Smith felt his side retreated too quickly in the final 15 minutes, but they stood up to that particular challenge with confidence.

Angus Gunn of Norwich collects the ball safely during the Sky Bet Championship match at the New York Stadium, Rotherham

"It’s the Championship and teams are always going to throw everything at you," McLean said.

"If there is one goal in it with five minutes to play then you’re going to be under pressure, especially coming somewhere like here when they have the long throw and keep putting free kicks in the box.

"We coped with it. They have real threats and play to their strengths – they are very good at what they do."