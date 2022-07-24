Celtic test hits the spot for City star McLean

Interview

Kenny McLean believes Norwich City's friendly at Celtic was needed as they step up their preparations. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's trip to Celtic was the perfect test ahead of their Championship campaign despite a 2-0 defeat, according to Kenny McLean.

The Canaries kicked off a Scotland double header with a trip to the Scottish champions and suffered the first defeat of their warm-up campaign courtesy of goals from Daizen Maeda and one time City target David Turnbull.

McLean was part of the City contingent exposed to 90 minutes as he finalised his indiviual pre-season campaign in Glasgow.

Despite suffering a defeat to the Scottish champions, McLean feels the game was just what City needed as they ramped up their Championship plans.

“We’re in a good place fitness wise but still have a few small details to work on but it was a great game today – the perfect game a week before the season against a very good team. It was a great test.

“It gives us a gauge of where we are and what we need to work on," McLean said. "We obviously still have bits to work on but overall I think it was a successful day in terms of what we needed to get out of the game.

“The details will come later on. We have all the fitness we need and we’ve been working on that for a long time now, we’ve been in for four or five weeks. Fitness is there but the match sharpness can still come.

“We never want to lose a game, that’s a given no matter what the occasion is but I think we got enough from the game to be satisfied.”

Norwich conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Easter Road on Monday to face Hibernian, with heavy rotation expected as Smith seeks to get 90 minutes into his squad.

The City boss enjoys having two games in successive days to finish the warm-up schedule.

It was a competitive outing for Norwich, with Celtic starting their new season against Aberdeen next summer.

Many people like to debate how Celtic would fare down in England and McLean feels the game equated to a Premier League test for the Canaries.

“It’s a question I get asked a lot about the Old Firm,” McLean said. “I think they are at a Premier League level, to be honest.

“You can see the way they play, the way they set up, their style with and against the ball, they are very good. I think they’re a very good team, the same as Rangers.

Kenny McLean played 90 minutes for Norwich City at Celtic. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

“Coming to these venues, it’s seemed more than a pre-season game today and we needed that. The atmosphere was great, there were a few tackles and there was a lot to play for.

“The season starts in a week and it’s the same for them. People are playing for places, for a place in the squad and numerous other things. You’re trying to find your form and your fitness. You are playing for your place in the team.

“That is why that game was so good for both teams and why there was plenty of intensity in that game for both teams.”