Desire to prove critics wrong driving City's desire for survival - McLean

Video

Kenny McLean is determined to prove people wrong by helping Norwich City staying in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A burning desire to prove people wrong is driving Norwich City's push to survive in the Premier League this season.

That is according to Canaries midfielder Kenny McLean, who is determined to do his talking on the pitch in an attempt to silence their critics this season who have already condemned them to relegation.

City have lost their last five matches in the top-flight but remain just three points adrift from Watford in 17th, albeit that teams around them have games in hand.

Many have already relegated Dean Smith's men after another heavy defeat to Crystal Palace last week and concluded that a lack of quality among their ranks will prove fatal in their quest for survival.

McLean is determined to prove that those writing off City are wrong.

"The opinion that many people have (that they aren't good enough), our league position probably shows that.

"But we know we have the quality here and many have written us off. It's down to us to show some character and personality to come out and prove a lot of people wrong.

"We want to do it for ourselves, for this football club but it would be nice to prove some people wrong. I know we have the quality here and a squad who can get us out of this situation.

"I don't think anybody likes criticism in any walk of life and, in football, when it is about performance or you're not doing as well as you can, you can accept it but when people are questioning your commitment and desire, I think that hurts you a lot more.

"We work as hard as we can on a daily basis and we know results and performances haven't been good enough. It's up to us to show we are good enough to be in this league. I have no doubt that we will because the belief is still there."

Norwich City fans were left frustrated by a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries supporters are frustrated by their team's performances in recent weeks, adopting gallows humour and chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' at Selhurst Park.

Some City fans will dismiss McLean's sentiments are hollow words given their offerings in recent weeks, but the Scottish midfielder is determined to turn rhetoric into results on the pitch.

"I can assure them that we're going to give everything," the Scottish midfielder told TalkSport.

"I said it before the Crystal Palace game and we didn't do enough. I'm sure they will think it is just words but we need to start showing actions."