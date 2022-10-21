City fail in McLean red card appeal

News

Kenny McLean was sent off during Norwich City's clash against Luton in midweek. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's appeal of Kenny McLean's red card has been dismissed by the FA.

The Scottish international saw red during City's defeat to Luton in midweek after connecting with defender Tom Lockyer's face with his hand after grappling at a corner.

Referee Oliver Langford produced a red card immediately after judging McLean had acted intentionally to strike the Luton defender's face.

Dean Smith expressed his frustrations at the decision post-match with City then lodging an appeal with the FA for wrongful dismissal and clearly excessive punishment - but that has been dismissed by an FA panel.

McLean will now serve a three game ban for violent conduct, beginning with City's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The law describes violent conduct as: 'when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

'In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.'