Sargent's goal trail a long time coming - Dowell

Interview

Josh Sargent is grabbing all the Norwich City headlines after netting three goals in two Championship matches as a lone striker. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent's flurry of goals at Norwich City hasn't come as a surprise to his colleagues, according to Kieran Dowell.

A brace in City's 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday evening took the American's tally to three goals in the last two matches as he starred in back-to-back Championship victories for the Canaries.

Dowell played a major role in both goals, beginning the move for the first and assisting Sargent for the second.

Reflecting on the 22-year-old's contribution post-match, Dowell expressed his delight for a player who has to endure his fair share of criticism since joining Norwich last summer.

"I'm buzzing for him. It's been the first couple of games for him playing up front on his own and he has taken his chance, hasn't he? Three goals in two games is an excellent return.

"He does that all the time in training where he takes three players on and somehow comes away with the ball," Dowell said. "He's so strong. Then you have to get up and support him, which I did in this instance."

City boss Dean Smith described Sargent as a popular member of the dressing room recently when seeking to defend his striker.

Asked why that is the case, Dowell offered a light-hearted reason as to why Sargent has become such a likeable presence inside Colney.

"Maybe because he's American," Dowell joked. "Everybody is always using an American accent around him. He's a great lad who works hard and is really good for the group.

Kieran Dowell played an important role in both goals against Millwall on Friday evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"He's always felt like that when he gets a chance, he will take it. He has worked hard, kept his head down, and he's a great finisher in training. Everyone has the confidence that he will take those chances in front of goal when they arrive.

"He's ruthless in front of goal and he's showing everybody that now."

Sargent's opportunity arrived due to an injury to Teemu Pukki, with Adam Idah also working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

That competition for places in forward areas is something that Dowell believes will work in Norwich's favour as the season progresses.

"If you look at the quality of our other options, we have Adam (Idah) to come back and Jordan (Hugill) as well. There's competition all over the pitch, which can only be good for us," he said.

"Obviously, Josh and Teemu are different players but they both make runs in behind and they can come to feet. You just play with instinct and that is how it is."