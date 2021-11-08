'He is the special one' - Norway boss on Knutsen to City rumours

Video

Kjetil Knutsen is among the favourites to take over at Norwich City. - Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images

Stale Solbakken isn't surprised about reports linking Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen to the vacancy at Norwich City.

The 53-year-old manager of the Norwegian champions is among the bookmaker's early favourites to replace Daniel Farke at City.

Sources in Norway claim there is yet to be any contact made with Knutsen or his representatives as City step up their search of finding a head coach, with the hope of making an appointment towards the end of the week.

Knutsen boasts an impressive body of work at Bodo/Glimt, who he has helped transform from a yo-yo side into Norwegian champions. They currently sit five points clear at the top of their league with four matches to play.

Solbakken worked alongside City sporting director for a brief period whilst manager of Wolves and acted as a sounding board for Webber during negotiations to sign Mathias Normann in the summer.

Now in charge of Norway, Solbakken isn't surprised by the speculation linking Knutsen to Carrow Road and believes it is to be expected after the job he has done at Bodo/Glimt.

"He has shown he is the special one, so it's not so strange", Solbakken told TV 2 at Monday's press conference.

"When Bodo/Glimt has proven that they can assert themselves in Europe, it will always provide much more fertile ground for such speculation about other clubs.

"Bodo/Glimt has been a model club on how they have brought in players, put them into the system, player development and patience. In the last two years, they have been paid well for it, so I do not think it is strange (speculation about larger jobs).

Current Norway boss Stale Solbakken isn't surprised to see Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen being linked with the Norwich City job. - Credit: PA

"They (Norwich) have a sporting director who looks quite a lot to Scandinavia. I know him pretty well. We met at the door in Wolverhampton - he on his way in, I on my way out. I've talked to him a lot, including about Mathias (Normann). He is an up-and-coming guy.

"If that happens, I think he has done the preparation himself, so I do not think you should be afraid of that."