City close in on new boss

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:09 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 10:24 AM November 8, 2021
Daniel Farke's replacement at Norwich City could be in place by the weekend

Daniel Farke's replacement at Norwich City could be in place by the weekend - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are closing in on Daniel Farke's replacement - with an appointment possible by the weekend.

Reports on Monday morning suggested the Canaries have narrowed their focus to two preferred candidates.

Talks remain on going with interested parties, after commencing on Sunday in the wake of Farke's departure on Saturday evening.

No announcement is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, with further discussions believed to be centring on the potential make up of the new coach's backroom staff.

Bodo Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen has emerged as a possible option, with Knutsen closing in on a second Norwegian title, although City have refused to be drawn on speculation he is their top target. 

It is believed the Canaries do not wish to end up in a similar situation to how Tottenham's managerial search was played out in public during the summer, prior to Nuno's arrival. The Portuguese was widely seen as well down the list of preferred candidates, and has since been replaced at Spurs by Antonio Conte.

Farke, assistant Eddie Riemer, first team coach Christopher John and head of performance Chris Domogalla left the club with immediate effect following Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford.

It is understood head of football development Steve Weaver would oversee training sessions if an appointment is not made by the start of next week.

Aside from the club’s international contingent, the rest of City’s first team squad was already due to be off until Friday.  

City remain confident the new head coach will be in place for Southampton's Premier League visit to Carrow Road on November 20. 


