NCFC LIVE: Canaries searching for response in Liverpool cup clash
Daniel Farke will be hoping tonight's League Cup clash against Liverpool can provide a suitable opportunity for Norwich City to show a response to their disappointing Watford defeat.
The Canaries get an opportunity to inject some much-needed optimism into their fanbase after they were booed off after Saturday's loss. City's only competitive win of the season has arrived in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth in round two.
Norwich have lost their last five matches in the Premier League and are hoping to reset their campaign with a victory over a heavily changed Liverpool side.
Christos Tzolis' inspired performance ensured the Canaries recorded a comfortable victory over Championship side Bournemouth last month. Josh Sargent also bagged a brace in the 6-0 win.
City supporters have sold out Carrow Road and will be hoping to see a better performance than was showcased during the Hornets visit to NR1 on Saturday.
Poor defending and an underpar display against a side that is expected to be a survival competitor come May has sparked concern that this group of players may be unable to stay in the Premier League this time around.
The EFL Cup offers some much-needed respite and the chance for experimentation as City continue their preparations for a double header of away games against Everton and Burnley before the October international break.
Norwich haven't beaten Liverpool since recording a 1-0 victory in 1994. The two sides haven't met in the League Cup since 1982, when the Reds recorded a 2-0 victory.
- You can follow all the action live from Carrow Road with our Canaries correspondents