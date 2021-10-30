'It hurts, you feel embarrassed' - the view from inside City camp

Video

Norwich City will make at least one enforced change with Ben Gibson suspended for Leeds after his red card at Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After the kicking Daniel Farke and his Norwich City players have taken this past week a Premier League tussle with Leeds should come as light relief.

The Canaries’ limp offering at Chelsea was met with a predictably toxic response from all quarters, with even sporting director Stuart Webber admitting in recent days what unfolded at Stamford Bridge was ‘unacceptable’.

Farke himself spoke again on Friday about the hurt and embarrassment but he knows the only right of reply that matters is what happens at Carrow Road.

“If I am honest I did not want to keep the negativity out after a 7-0 loss. I wanted to ask them, as players, and us, as staff, to feel the pain,” he said. “When you feel the pain and disappointment you hope they never want to feel that again. We know there has to be a reaction and a response but I will not over-analyse a loss to one of the best sides in the world.

"What happened the following day with Liverpool and Manchester United? Let us be honest, Liverpool could easily have scored seven goals, and I can remember other results in the Premier League where teams have conceded more than seven.

"It is painful, it hurts, you feel embarrassed, it is a blow to your personal pride. No professional in the game wants to lose 7-0. You have to accept all the criticism and you have to be self-critical.

“But from Wednesday on I had the feeling the days of sorrow were over. You cannot go on feeling sorry for yourself. Let us focus on Leeds, and also remember what we had done prior to the Chelsea game to get some compliments and momentum.

"Games with good defensive behaviour or creating many chances against Brighton. We have to improve, yes, but there have been positives in the bigger picture.”

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has found life tougher so far second time around in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Leeds head to Norfolk with only one league win after a ninth-placed finish under Marcelo Bielsa last time around.

“On this level things can change very quickly, in both a positive and a negative direction,” said Farke. “Leeds deserved all the praise in the last two years. They were promoted in brilliant style and they brought that rhythm to the Premier League but the second season is usually more challenging.

"Marcelo has done a fantastic job in the last years. Fine margins can make a big difference. Two or three weeks can change the whole momentum.

“I remember when (Cristiano) Ronaldo initially went back to Manchester United they scored many goals and were praised so much. Everyone was speaking about how they now had the mentality to win titles and then two weeks later everyone is punishing them.

“We know a little bit of our momentum went with the manner of the Chelsea loss but a good result against Leeds and it can return. If you can climb up the table, you can boost the mood and confidence.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants a reaction from his squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke was pressed for his response to Webber’s unvarnished take on City’s Chelsea capitulation.

“He was spot on. A 7-0 defeat is not acceptable,” he said. “If you travel home with a 2-0, 3-0 defeat then most people would think that could happen, but to concede seven and finish with 10 men on the pitch, and with many individual mistakes there is no time to search for any excuses.

"You need honesty and transparency in our messages. It does not bring any extra pressure. We have pressure on us to fulfil our targets as a club and as a group. We are not happy to be 20th in the league, or to have two points from nine games, or to concede seven goals in one game.

“Against Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea they played one level above us. We have to accept against those teams they have been above us but in all the other games it has not been the case we were uncompetitive, or we were out-played.

"If we are there at our best we have chances to win points against Leeds.”